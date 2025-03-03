Ezekiel Jackson Reflects On Being Final ECW Champion

Ezekiel Jackson was the last person to win the ECW Championship, and he spoke about the victory in a recent interview. Jackson won the title on the final episode of ECW on February 16th, 2010 and he spoke about his very short reign in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm.

“90 seconds maybe,” Jackson said about his reign (per Fightful). “You could be pessimistic and say 90 seconds or optimistic and it’s been 12 years or something like that. [laughs] I’m still holding the championship, I’m actually looking at it. Again, they wanted to do the NXT thing. This business is all about cycling, trying new things, trying what wasn’t working. I remember ECW at one point used to do its own tours and then you found out the houses weren’t responding. So, the E is all about business man, bottom line is make sure the company’s making money. NXT, at the point when they came in, they did the Nexus, they built from that.”

He continued, “Selfishly, I would have loved to defend the title to be recognized as, but after that, I came through the curtain and the next week I was on SmackDown and they announced on the titantron, Ezekiel Jackson is coming to SmackDown. Sadly, my dad died within the next couple weeks of that. I buried my dad on April 3, on April 10 I would’ve been celebrating my sister’s 40th birthday, who had died 5 years earlier, but then I blew my right quad out that same day. But yeah, I would’ve loved to defend it. When they do the tours, they still have me, the name and things, so it’s cool to have.”

Jackson return to the ring next month for FWE.