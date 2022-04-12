wrestling / News
Ezekiel Shares ‘Photo’ of Himself With Elias
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
– While Elias is posing as his younger brother, Ezekiel, on Raw, he posted a photo on his Instagram account. The photo shows Ezekiel with Elias as “proof” that they’re two different people.
The image has text that reads, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped, but we know the truth.” Ezekiel also wrote in the caption for the post, “What do you guys think?” You can see the photo below:
More Trending Stories
- Video of Miz and Nia Jax From Alexa Bliss’ Wedding Goes Viral
- Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair Having Self-Doubt For Undertaker Match At WrestleMania X8, Reaction To The Match
- Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bron Breakker on Getting Critiqued by His Father, The Steiner Brothers Receiving a HOF Induction