Fallah Bahh Says He Wants to Face Abyss

Fallah Bahh recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, and revealed that he wants to face Impact Hall of Famer Abyss…

On Wanting to Face Abyss: “I wanna go toe-to-toe with Abyss. I know he just had his Hall of Fame [induction ceremony], but I grew up watching the big guy, you know what I mean? I saw wars that he’s been in and I know that I’m a funny guy, but there’s different layers to this character that you haven’t seen yet. I feel like Abyss can bring that out of me.”

On Working Hardcore Matches: “Yes, I wanna be given the ball to have a match that nobody has [had] or a match that’s different,” said Bahh. “Just to show different layers of Fallah Bahh.”