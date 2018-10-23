Quantcast

 

Fallah Bahh Says He Wants to Face Abyss

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Fallah Bahh recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, and revealed that he wants to face Impact Hall of Famer Abyss…

On Wanting to Face Abyss: “I wanna go toe-to-toe with Abyss. I know he just had his Hall of Fame [induction ceremony], but I grew up watching the big guy, you know what I mean? I saw wars that he’s been in and I know that I’m a funny guy, but there’s different layers to this character that you haven’t seen yet. I feel like Abyss can bring that out of me.”

On Working Hardcore Matches: “Yes, I wanna be given the ball to have a match that nobody has [had] or a match that’s different,” said Bahh. “Just to show different layers of Fallah Bahh.”

