WWE News: Fatal Five-Way Booked For 205 Live, Singh Brothers Plot To Take The 24/7 Title, WWE Stock Rises

— Drake Maverick, who says his quest for the 24/7 Championship will not interfere in his General Manager duties, announced a fatal five-way main event for this evening’s 205 Live episode. It will be Mike Kanellis vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Oney Lorcan vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. Ariya Daivari. You can see the tweet of this announcement below:

— A video posted on WWE’s YouTube channel shows the Singh Brothers plotting to take the 24/7 Championship, currently held by R-Truth as of this writing, ahead of tonight’s SmackDown Live. Their plan sees Samir Singh hide in wait for Truth’s arrival, while Sunil stands guard in a referee shirt, intending to count the fall himself to give his brother the title. However, Samir isn’t totally positive such a win would count. You can see the clip below:

— WWE’s stock rose to 0.69% today, with a close of $79.10 per share. The high on the day was $79.95 with a low of $78.62.