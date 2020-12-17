wrestling / News

Father of Robbie Eagles Passes Away, GoFundMe Started to Help Pay for Medical Expenses

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The father of wrestler Robbie Eagles recently passed away, and a GoFundMe campaign has begun to help pay for his medical expenses. The GoFundMe can be found here.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Robbie Eagles and his family.

