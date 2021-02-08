Filthy Island Matches to Be Announced On This Week’s MLW: Fusion

MLW is set to reveal the card for its Filthy Island event on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The company announced that “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will reveal the matches he’s signed for the event on Wednesday’s episode.

New matches for Filthy Island to be revealed this Wednesday

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) in conjunction with first-time promoter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor today announced the fight card for Filthy Island will be revealed this Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

New matches will come in with the tide as “Filthy” Tom Lawlor sets his fight card for a day at the beach on February 17th.

Emanating from an “economical location” in Hawaii, due to sponsor issues, Filthy Island promises prize fights in paradise. But who will be in action? Well, we’ll find out this Wednesday as Alicia Atout hosts the Filthy Island Control Center.

Tune in this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube to find out what new matches have been signed for Filthy Island.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

* Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

* Calvin Tankman in action!

* Filthy Island Control Center with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.