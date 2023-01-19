Finn Balor Wanted To Do His Current Character In NXT, Praises Judgment Day Stablemates

Finn Balor is enjoying his current heel run as a part of The Judgment Day, and discussed working with his stablemates in a new interview. Balor was a guest on What Went Down with BTSport’s Rob Armstrong and talked about how the character he’s doing now is one he wanted to do in his NXT return. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On his current character arc: “I feel like this was the version of Finn that I wanted to do in NXT, and we couldn’t do it because the crowd had been too attached to me from the previous run, and then the crowd got completely taken out, so there was no chance to even be a heel, to get a heel reaction. So this is kind of what I went back to NXT to do, and three years later, I get to do it properly.”

On working with his Judgment Day stablemates: “It’s been great. Priest is someone who I wasn’t very familiar with, and then we wrestled in NXT, and kind of friends that were forged in war. Rhea’s obviously got this element of cool that’s undefinable. Recently, Dominik has just come into his own. I don’t even know how to explain it, but it’s almost like he’s transcending what his father has done already with the reactions that he’s getting already. But so many helped me in my career that I feel like it’s only fair to pay that forward to these guys.”