Impact News: Fire & Flava Call Out AEW Women’s Tag Teams, Violent By Design On Their Hard to Kill Win

– Fire & Flava are your new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions, and they want to take on someone from AEW. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz cut a promo backstage after Impact Hard to Kill, where they beat Havok and Nevaeh in the finals of the tournament to crown new champions. In the promo, the two call the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup from last year a “participation trophy” tournament and say that they’ll take on whoever Tony Khan has to offer:

– The newly-named Violent By Design — Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering — also cut a promo backstage after their win last night. The group talked about how the win was destined to happen and that the Impact locker room needs to get in line or get knocked down: