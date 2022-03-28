First-Ever Hologram Meet and Greets Set For Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore This Weekend

C4 Energy has announced that it will present the first-ever hologram meet and greets at the Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. Here’s a press release:

C4 Energy is taking their social content creation to Dallas with a next-level experiential hologram activation at WrestleMania.

C4 Energy is redefining the traditional “meet & greet” with a technology-imbued hologram consumer activation at the WWE Superstore. Featuring technology never used before in the U.S., the 7ft., 180o, fully interactive hologram will transport your favorite WWE Superstars – Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford – into Axxess, allowing fans a chance for a once-in-a-lifetime content moment.

Or if you’d rather some solo content, step into “the ring” with C4 Energy’s video activation, offering next-level, commercial grade video content from a fully programmed 360o, $125,000 robotic arm.