First Names Advance in X-Division Championship Tournament On Impact Wrestling

The first two stars have advanced in the X-Division Championship Tournament by vitrue of wins on this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show and Before the Impact, Black Taurus and Trey Miguel made their way to the semifinals after winning their first-round matches. Taurus defeated Laredo Kid and Miguel beat Alan Angels to move on.

Taurus will face the winner of Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black in the semifinals, while Miguel will battle the winner of Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey. The tournament finals will take place at IMPACT Over Drive on November 18th.