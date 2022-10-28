wrestling / News
First Names Advance in X-Division Championship Tournament On Impact Wrestling
The first two stars have advanced in the X-Division Championship Tournament by vitrue of wins on this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show and Before the Impact, Black Taurus and Trey Miguel made their way to the semifinals after winning their first-round matches. Taurus defeated Laredo Kid and Miguel beat Alan Angels to move on.
Taurus will face the winner of Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black in the semifinals, while Miguel will battle the winner of Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey. The tournament finals will take place at IMPACT Over Drive on November 18th.
.@Taurusoriginal has defeated @Laredokidpro1 to advance to the next round of the X-Division Tournament!#BeforeTheIMPACT pic.twitter.com/GEaCpV8nBw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 27, 2022
.@TheTreyMiguel has defeated @Alan_V_Angels with a LIGHTNING SPIRAL! Spider Trey ADVANCES in the X-Division Tournament!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ZUJF0vvdce
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2022
