First Two Rounds of MLW Open Draft Happen at Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced that the first two rounds of the MLW Open Draft happen at Never Say Never on July 8. The event takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airs on FITE+.

MLW today announced the 2023 Open Draft’s first 2 rounds will take place at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

More world class wrestlers are heading to MLW because the Open Draft is back!

Round three and beyond will continue thereafter each week on MLW’s weekly TV series, MLW FUSION, available on YouTube, FITE+ and on cable and satellite on beIN Sports.

The Open Draft gives MLW the opportunity to expand and tap into the free agent market, international competitors and phenomenal prospects.

The office of wrestling operations along with all licensed promoters and managers will participate in the draft.

Could the Bomaye Fight Club recruit a new fighter? Will Mister Saint Laurent secure a buddy for Microman? Will a big free agent enter MLW?

The Open Draft is guaranteed to be an unpredictable can’t miss event!

