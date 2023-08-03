Flamita Announces He’s Exiting AAA

Flamita has departed from AAA, announcing his exit on Tuesday. The ROH alumnus posted to Facebook to announce that he was leaving the company, praising the company for treating him well and saying that he’s taking “a different course.”

The post read (translation per Fightful):

“Friends good start to August, I came to greet you and, above all, thank you for all the support given to me during my career.

This life is of cycles and today again closes one of them as you know I was working with the company LUCHA LIBRE AAA which has always treated me in the best way and has given me great battles today I thank you infinite people for giving me the opportunity to belong to their rosters.

Flamita will take a different course. See you soon.

Thank you, Licentiate Marisela Peńa. Thank you, Dorian Roldan. Thank you, Konnan.”