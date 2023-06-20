– Former WWE developmental talent Anya Zova recently discussed her time in WWE during a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, and she discussed her release after she suffered a broken arm during training. She signed with WWE in August 2012 and was released about a year later following her injury. She stated the following on he release (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think I was the first one who got released while being injured. They knew because [the doctors] put a plate in my arm. With a plate, it’s kind of dangerous to wrestle because it was going from the elbow all the way up. The skin is very thin, so anything could happen. They knew that I might need additional surgery later on and that’s exactly what happened. A year after, I had a second surgery to take it out, so they knew it was going to be … at least a year and a half recovery, so it makes sense financially.”