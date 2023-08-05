Former ECW Office Staffer Trish Smith Passes Away

PWInsider reports that Trish Smith, one of the more important members of the ECW front office staff, has passed away. She died this past Wednesday from lung cancer.

Smith was said to be second only to the late Debbie Beaumont with her work in ECW. She handled nearly every job needed to be done for preparing and helping to run live events, including tickets, guests, passes, customer service and solving whatever problems popped up. She was with the original ECW for most of its existence, until it closed in 2001. She also helped with several ECW reunion events.

411 would like to give our condolences to her family and friends.