Former Grizzled Young Veterans Hint at WWE NXT 2.0 Exits

– As noted on last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, The Grizzled Young Veterans were renamed as Drake & Gibson, and they lost a tag team match to Legado del Fantasma during the USA Network broadcast. However, during a post-match interview, they said you won’t be seeing Drake & Gibson around NXT 2.0 anymore.

On top of that, James Drake posted a tweet writing, “Thank you @WWE” on his Twitter. You can see that tweet and their promo below: