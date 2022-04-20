wrestling / News
Former Grizzled Young Veterans Hint at WWE NXT 2.0 Exits
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted on last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, The Grizzled Young Veterans were renamed as Drake & Gibson, and they lost a tag team match to Legado del Fantasma during the USA Network broadcast. However, during a post-match interview, they said you won’t be seeing Drake & Gibson around NXT 2.0 anymore.
On top of that, James Drake posted a tweet writing, “Thank you @WWE” on his Twitter. You can see that tweet and their promo below:
Thank you @WWE https://t.co/mweqOLEYfi pic.twitter.com/T2b8CgLCdo
— James Drake (@JamesDrake_GYT) April 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Stone Cold Feels “100%” Following WrestleMania 38, Open To Another Appearance
- Eric Bischoff On What He Wants To See More & Less Of In Wrestling, Importance Of Mixing Up Storyline Length
- Becky Lynch Reflects On Her WWE Return At SummerSlam 2021, Her Reaction To Fan Attacking Seth Rollins On Raw
- Randy Orton’s Wife Once Nicked Him As “The Viper” Was Discussing His Love For Riddle