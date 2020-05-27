wrestling / News
FOX Sports 1 to Air WWE Evolution In July
May 27, 2020
FOX Sports 1 is bringing WWE’s 2018 all-women Evolution PPV to FOX Sports 1 in July. PWInsider reports that the PPV, which took place in October of 2018, will air on the network on July 9th at 7 PM ET.
This will be the first cable airing of the show, which saw Becky Lynch defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey put the Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Nikki Bella, among other matches.
