Freddie Prinze Jr. Is Critical Of Logan Paul’s Crown Jewel Appearance

Speaking recently on Insight with Chris Val Vliet, Freddie Prinze Jr. offered his perspective on Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel (via Fightful). He referenced his personal dislike for the factors that brought Paul to the event and shared his thoughts on what should be prioritized for wrestlers in the industry. You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On what he didn’t enjoy about Crown Jewel and Paul’s performance: “Look, I get why they’re doing it, I wasn’t a big fan of it. I will say this. He did his thing, like the dude can wrestle. He’s done I think three matches now, and I finally watched the Crown Jewel match. I was so proud of the fact that I didn’t watch it because I hate Crown Jewel. It’s just the goofiest. It’s a tricky thing. I get why they did it, right. I get why they brought Mr. T to WrestleMania. But I’m not a fan of it, like I would rather see wrestlers wrestle. I didn’t like that he videoed himself doing a Frog Splash. How serious are you, this is the old-school mentality, how serious are you about winning the WWE Championship if you’re going to hold a phone and video yourself doing a Frog Splash? It should be a singular [focus]. Again, it’s an old-school mentality, and I’m not saying it’s right. I’m just saying it’s mine. How serious are you about winning, if you don’t have a singular focus on winning.”