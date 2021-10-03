wrestling / News
Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All Results: Adam Scherr vs. EC3 Headlines
Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All results are below (h/t WrestlingInc). The show took place in an undisclosed location.
In the main event, Adam Scherr (the former Braun Strowman) defeated EC3 in his first major show since being released by WWE.
* Fodder defeated Jake Logan
* John Skyler defeated Westin Blake
* Parrow defeated Gentleman Jervis
* William defeated Stanley
* Matt Taven defeated William
* “The Titan” Adam Scherr defeated EC3
In a world of black & white.. a purple hue has now engulfed #TheNarrative @MattTaven #FollowTheTrend #FreeTheNarrative pic.twitter.com/evB3MaiirH
— Mary-Kate Anthony (@marykayfabe) October 3, 2021
The Supernova from Moldova
Horsewoman
The Problem
She is @MarinaShafir #FreeTheNarrative pic.twitter.com/3fXNjC84oF
— Mary-Kate Anthony (@marykayfabe) October 3, 2021
