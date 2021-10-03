wrestling / News

Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All Results: Adam Scherr vs. EC3 Headlines

October 2, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All results are below (h/t WrestlingInc). The show took place in an undisclosed location.

In the main event, Adam Scherr (the former Braun Strowman) defeated EC3 in his first major show since being released by WWE.

* Fodder defeated Jake Logan

* John Skyler defeated Westin Blake

* Parrow defeated Gentleman Jervis

* William defeated Stanley

* Matt Taven defeated William

* “The Titan” Adam Scherr defeated EC3

