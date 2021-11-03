FTR Issue AAA Tag Team Title Open Challenge For AEW Dynamite

FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships in an open challenge on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, the team issued an open challenge for any luchadors out there to face them for the championships on Wednesday’s show.

The only restriction is that the Lucha Bros cannot answer the challenge, as FTR said they want new challengers.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter

* AAA Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: FTR vs. TBA