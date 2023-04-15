wrestling / News

FTR Segment Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced that World Tag Team Champions FTR will speak on this week’s episode of Dynamite in Pittsburgh. Here is an updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow
* Jay White vs. Komander
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Jake Hager
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* FTR to speak
* We’ll hear from the Elite
* Adam Cole and Chris Jericho have a confrontation

