FTR Segment Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that World Tag Team Champions FTR will speak on this week’s episode of Dynamite in Pittsburgh. Here is an updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow

* Jay White vs. Komander

* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Jake Hager

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* FTR to speak

* We’ll hear from the Elite

* Adam Cole and Chris Jericho have a confrontation