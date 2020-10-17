Full Listing Revealed for Classic WWF Superstars Episodes Coming to WWE Network

– WWE Network News has the full listing available of the 10 classic episodes of WWF Superstars that are coming to the WWE Network starting on Monday, October 19 for the next Classic Content Drop.

The classic WWF Superstars shows being added are from May to July of 1993. You can see the full listing below:

Superstars 05/29/1993 [Duration: 00:46:21]

Yokozuna, Mr. Perfect, Doink the Clown, Tatanka and The Steiner Brothers compete in the ring. Sensational Sherri has a warning for Luna Vachon. Razor Ramon and The 1-2-3 Kid react to their match on Raw.

Superstars 06/05/1993 [Duration: 00:45:45]

Bret “Hit Man” Hart squares off with Papa Shango in the main event. Kamala, Mr. Hughes, “The Narcissist” Lex Luger and The Smoking Gunns in action. “Macho Man” Randy Savage shares an inspirational message with schoolchildren.

Superstars 06/12/1993 [Duration: 00:46:12]

WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and Yokozuna continue their war of words ahead of WWE King of the Ring. The Steiner Brothers, Money Inc., “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Mr. Hughes in action.

Superstars 06/19/1993 [Duration: 00:45:45]

New WWE Champion Yokozuna issues an open body slam challenge for the Fourth of July. Virgil battles Bastion Booger in the main event. Tatanka, The Smoking Gunns, “The Narcissist” Lex Luger, Crush, Mr. Hughes and Adam Bomb compete in the ring.

Superstars 06/26/1993 [Duration: 00:46:13]

Mr. Hughes faces Tito Santana. Virgil faces Bastion Booger in a rematch from one week earlier. Bam Bam Bigelow reveals his “main squeeze”. Doink the Clown and The Headshrinkers are in action. Superstars line up for Yokozuna’s Stars and Stripes Challenge.

Superstars 07/03/1993 [Duration: 00:46:09]

Yokozuna and Mr. Fuji send a warning to every American professional athlete. “The Narcissist” Lex Luger looks to knock out another opponent. “King of the Ring” Bret Hart delivers a message to Jerry “The King” Lawler. Bam Bam Bigelow, The Steiner Brothers and 1-2-3 Kid step into the ring.

Superstars 07/10/1993 [Duration: 00:46:30]

Lex Luger makes a patriotic stand against Yokozuna in the Stars and Stripes Challenge. Crush looks to settle his rivalry with Doink the Clown. Men on a Mission make their WWE debut. Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels and The Smoking Gunns are in action.

Superstars 07/17/1993 [Duration: 00:46:10]

Money Inc. challenge The Steiner Brothers for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Gorilla Monsoon introduces Lex Luger’s Lex Express. “Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews Bret Hart. Adam Bomb, Tatanka and Mr. Hughes compete inside the squared circle.

Superstars 07/24/1993 [Duration: 00:46:28]

The Steiner Brothers defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Money Inc. Lex Luger comments on his SummerSlam title opportunity while aboard the Lex Express. The Quebecers make their WWE debut. Shawn Michaels and Mr. Perfect join Mean Gene Okerlund on Face to Face. The 1-2-3 Kid and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan are in action.

Superstars 07/31/1993 [Duration: 00:46:08]

Lex Luger continues his Call to Action campaign. Sensational Sherri and Luna Vachon’s rivalry escalates to new levels. “Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews Shawn Michaels and Doink the Clown. Mr. Perfect, Adam Bomb and Men on a Mission are in action.