Full Results For DEFY Wrestling Fifth Anniversary Show

February 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
DEFY Year - Christopher Daniels vs. Nick Wayne Image Credit: DEFY

As previously noted, Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at DEFY Wrestling’s fifth anniversary show and offered Nick Wayne a contract with AEW. Wayne’s deal will work as an apprenticeship of sorts, and if he accepts he won’t be fully signed until he’s 18. You can find full results for the show below, via Fightful:

* Joey Janela & Schaff def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
* Adam Ryder def. Derek Shaw
* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Cody Chhun
* DEFY Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) to win the titles
* IMPACT X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) def. Guillermo Rosas and Titus Alexander
* DEFY Interim Championship: Christopher Daniels (c) def. Nick Wayne. Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland confronted Wayne after the match. Darby Allin then offered Wayne an AEW contract.

