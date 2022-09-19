Full Results For MLW Super Series Taping In Norcross (SPOILERS)

Major League Wrestling held their Super Series event last night in Norcross, GA for future episodes of Fusion. You can find results below, via PWInsider. The show drew 968 fans. MLW will return to the Atlanta area in early 2023.

* Former ROH promoter Gary Juster attended the show.

* Lady Flammer def. La Hiedra, Lady Shani and Reina Dorada in a number one contenders match for the MLW Featherweight Championship. Champion Taya Valkyrie was on commentary and then brawled with Flammer.

* Shun Skywalker def. Myron Reed to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion. Davey Richards was in Skywalker’s corner.

* The Samoan SWAT Team (w/ Jacob Fatu) def. Mark Davidson & Angel Fashion.

* MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards def. SB KENTo

* Alex Kane def. D3. Davey Richards came out and was beat up by the Bomaye Fight Club.

* MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone def. Bandido. Bandido and Hammerstone then praised each other and sang together after the match. EJ Nduka came out and fought Hammerstone.

* Mance Warner and Mads Krugger went to a no contest.

* EJ Nduka def. Sultan del Aire. Hammerstone came out and the brawl continued, then Hammerstone put Nduka through the stage with a powerbomb.

* MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie def. Lady Flammer

* Jacob Fatu def. Willie Mack.

* Microman, Komander & Laredo Kid def. Black Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro.