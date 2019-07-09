Gabe Sapolsky on How Long EVOLVE Streaming on WWE Network Has Been in the Works, Why It’s a Huge Deal

– Gabe Sapolsky appeared on Wrestling Inside the Ropes and discussed EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary show airing on the WWE Network this weekend. Sapolsky discussed how having his promotion stream a show on the Network has been in the works for a few years now, and how the event is a huge step forward for EVOLVE.

Highlights from the interview are below, as well as the full show itself:

On the impact of EVOLVE airing on WWE Network: “That’s a huge deal, it’s historic. It’s the first time an independent promotion has been broadcast live on WWE Network. So needless to say like, this is like our ECW Barely Legal, you know? This is huge for us. It’s actually a pretty emotional time in our locker room. We had a show June 30th, our last show before the WWE Network show, and we had a very emotional locker room meeting on what this opportunity means to everybody. And you’re gonna see our hearts and souls in that ring on July 13th, and then you’re gonna see the fallout in Melrose [Massachusetts] on July 14th, the immediate fallout. So that’s gonna be a very interesting show as well.”

On how EVOLVE streaming on the WWE Network came about: “Well its actually been in the works since 2016. So you know, before the Cruiserweight Classic, they had reached out to us about having some of our guys in it. Which of course, I was thrilled for at the time, and our relationship has grown since then. And there was talk of it all the way back then and it was just a matter of whatever, there’s a whole bunch of stuff way above my level of knowledge and pay grade at WWE that I don’t know about. But it was just one of those things where now, everything that seems to be coming together, and then you add to the fact that we are in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena on July 13th which is the legendary ECW Arena and just a tailor-made venue to walk in and do this kind of thing. So it’s still for TV, and also, the other factor is that WWE has a pay-per-view in Philly the next night so all of their people are there already. So, it’s a very affordable thing, a very easy thing for them to do. So all those factors came together and made July 13th the magic date. But its been a long time in the making and one thing about Triple H is like, this guy has a long-term vision on things. Like, he knows where he’s going, he knows how to get there and he’s patient on how to get there. He’s gonna come up with a plan and he’s gonna take the steps and he’s gonna make sure it’s done right and July 13th is the day that we’re gonna do this thing right.”

