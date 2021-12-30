GCW President Brett Lauderdale Doesn’t Want The Company To Get A TV Show

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), GCW President Brett Lauderdale said that he didn’t want his company to get a TV show as he wants the brand to remain “authentic.” Here are highlights:

On if there is a plan to follow up the show at Hammerstein Ballroom: “I think so. There is nothing dramatic. Our goal going forward…we’ve already made an announcement, March, we’re going to Atlanta and Center Stage. I want to try and hit cool venues, historic venues, new markets, just do more stuff that is cool and continue to grow markets and fanbases and make new fans along the way. I don’t have a dramatic game plan of ‘I want to be on TV by the end of 2022,’ because quite frankly I don’t want to be on TV at all, but that’s another story. Do cool things, keep reinventing and finding new fans and new markets and doing what we do. Staying authentic. That’s the game plan.”

On GCW staying authentic: “We’ve reached a level of success, popularity, and notoriety where a lot of people will say, ‘You need to get bigger venues. When are you going to be on TV?’ The things that get suggested, that’s not necessarily what we want to do. The way we became popular was to remain true to what we started as. I don’t want to run these giant rec centers if there’s not a purpose. I’m happy running smaller arenas and selling them out. I’m happy sticking to what got us here. There are ways to grow out company without having TV or running bigger venues. I don’t want to sell out our values. I like the method that got us here and don’t want to compromise that.”