Georgia Smith Says Plaque Was Stolen From Hart Family House

A plaque has been stolen from the Hart family house, as noted by Georgia Smith. The daughter of Davey Boy Smith posted to Instagram to reveal that the plaque, which reads “Hart House” was stolen from the home.

Smith wrote:

“It makes me upset and mad to see this Any info on who stole the plaques from the Hart House please contact us and the @calgarypolice #Repost @brookehartminnema

This is the last piece of my grandfather connected to that house. Our family is crushed that’s these were stolen off the property of Hart House. If anyone has any information please reach out to any of us or the @calgarypolice”