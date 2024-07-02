Gia Miller Signs New Three-Year Deal With TNA

Gia Miller has re-upped with TNA, confirming that she has signed a new three-year deal with the company. Miller, who has been with the company as a backstage interviewer since 2019, told Denise Salcedo for The Wrestling Observer that she recently signed a deal to stay with the company. You can see a couple other highlights from the conversation below:

On being happy in TNA: “Not only is it the place that has raised me and has grown me so much from literally nothing, it is such an incredible place to work. The people that are involved in that company that you see on-screen and then that you don’t see on-screen are all so great and really have become my family. I want to stay there until the wheels fall off, baby.”

On TNA wanting to keep her on: “I’m so grateful that as things change and as things grow, we became TNA. It’s a whole new era and they want me to still be a part of this whole new era. We’re constantly growing and constantly getting bigger and better, and the fact that they want me around for that…I have even had people say, you know, you have been a part of that, a part of that process. It’s not lost on me how major that is. And as a wrestling fan, as a TNA fan, that is, just, otherworldly. I really don’t take it for granted.”