– Recently released former WWE NXT Superstars Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade are denying reports regarding their work behind-the-scenes in NXT. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer reported that the wrestlers cut from the NXT roster were viewed as not working hard in their training, and the term “lazy” was also reportedly used.

Dave Meltzer stated on the recent WWE roster cuts, “They said many of those cuts were perceived as not working hard in training, and if you don’t work hard in training, there’s so many people who do.” He continued, “And at this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training – I saw the term, kind of like ‘lazy’ – the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone.” Meltzer noted that he wasn’t given any specific names regarding which talents were perceived as “lazy” or not “working hard.”

Commenting on the report via social media, Gigi Dolin wrote, “When I wasn’t traveling to work for either of the two companies I was working for, I trained very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my ass off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches I’ve worked with. And worked out every single day. With live events every other weekend. So yeah I don’t wanna hear this lol. The way my body feels says otherwise.”

Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade) later responded, “This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after ‘strength and conditioning’ that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans 🙂 crazy!”

Gigi Dolin and Elayna Black are slated to become free agents early next month when their non-compete periods expire.

