Cora Jade Reveals Post-WWE Ring Name

Cora Jade has revealed her new ring name following her exit from WWE. As noted, Jade was among those released on Friday in a round of cuts from both the main roster and NXT. Jade posted to Twitter to note that she will be going back to her old ring name of Elayna Black, changing her Twitter handle and writing:

The ring name is the one she used before she signed with WWE, previously working for companies like GCW, Glory Pro and two AEW matches in 2020.