Gigi Dolin Returns To Ring At WWE NXT Live Event

Gigi Dolin made her return to the ring after several months off due to injury at an NXT live event on Friday. As you can see below, Dolin competed at the NXT event in Lakeland, Florida where she picked up a win over Cora Jade.

The match was Dolin’s first since she suffered a knee injury back in March. Dolin did make an appearance in the cold open for Halloween Havoc last month.

Gigi Dolin pins Cora Jade for the win #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/H3Ofqwkq76 — ed (@ghostlykiddd) November 23, 2024