Gigi Dolin Reportedly Out Due to Injury

Gigi Dolin has been off NXT TV for the last several weeks, and a new report notes that she’s dealing with an injury. As noted last month, Dolin’s storyline with Arianna Grace has been dropped and she hasn’t been backstage at tapings. Fightful Select reports that Dolin is out of action due to a series knee injury.

Dolin had appeared on NXT TV in segments with Grace through a storyline where she was forced to be under Grace’s tutelage to become a “proper lady.” The site reports that Dolin is still with the company and has been the subject of discussions about a main roster callup earlier this year.

Dolin hasn’t been backstage at tapings for a while, with most of her segments with Grace filmed outside of the WWE Performance Center. The segments were used as a way to keep her on TV while recovering from injury. She last competed against Grace on the March 12th episode of NXT.