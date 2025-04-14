Bret Hart Explains Why He Doesn’t Like His Match With Bob Backlund at Wrestlemania XI

In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bret Hart explained why he didn’t like his ‘I Quit’ match with Bob Backlund at Wrestlemania XI back in 1995. The match was the first of its kind for WWE, in which the winner had to make the loser verbally say ‘I Quit’. Hart ended up winning the match.

He said: “I love Bob Backlund, he’s one of my favorite guys, but the match I had with Bob Backlund, the “I Quit” match I had with him at WrestleMania 11, I knew it was going to be a disaster and I always thought that was my least greatest match. I don’t blame Bob, I don’t blame myself, I blame Vince, the guy who came up with the concept for the match. It was a dud before we walked out. I feel bad we didn’t have a great match. In fact, I love the match I had with Bob Backlund at Survivor Series. If people question my greatness, I’d like to have seen Hulk Hogan wrestle Bob Backlund. I’d like to have seen Shawn Michaels wrestle Bob Backlund or Triple H wrestle Bob Backlund the way that I did. Throw anybody you want in there, put them in there with Bob Backlund, and see what they can do. “That’s not a knock on Bob. Bob was just a very old-school, a champion wrestler and great wrestler, but try to find the right balance of how to wrestle Bob Backlund. I don’t think very many guys could pull off the match I did with Bob Backlund. It was a beautiful match. I love Bob and the fact that I gave him that moment. It’s just one that I think you can name all kinds of wrestlers, throw them in against Bob Backlund, and see what they can do. Bob was a challenge to figure out the right ingredients and measures to tell a story and have a great match. I think we did that, and I’m very proud of that match.”