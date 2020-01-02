Gino Medina vs. Septimo Dragon Added to MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Gino Medina and Septimo Dragon for MLW Zero Hour on January 11. Here’s a press release:

Septimo Dragon collides with Gino “El Intocable” Medina signed for Dallas

AAA Co-Founder Konnan to corner Septimo Dragon

A clash between two second generation luchadores will take place next Saturday when MLW returns to Dallas/Fort Worth for a stacked card and TV taping.

Major League Wrestling today announced Septimo Dragon (cornered by Konnan) vs. Gino “El Intocable” Medina for MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWDallas.com.

Following a falling out with Konnan (which will air on FUSION), Medina and the hall of fame luchador have been quarreling.

Heralded as a once in a generation megastar in the making, Medina is a franchise player – but Konnan has cautioned him about making the right choices in his career only for the the Untouchable One to turn his back on Konnan.

Now Gino “El Intocable” Medina will meet a thrilling tecnico luchador in Septimo Dragon.

Meaning the “Seventh Dragon,” Séptimo Dragon has been featured in top Mexican organizations and has been labeled by the Mexican media as an emerging star.

Nicknamed “Rey del Aire,” meaning the King of the Air, Dragon is a spectacular aerial athlete.

Using moves such as the Corkscrew Plancha and Moonsault Bodyblock Suicida to overwhelm adversaries, Dragon moves at supersonic speed to blitz opponents.

Which second generation luchador will have his arm raised in triumph? Find out LIVE January 11. Tickets start at $15!

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erichs again to a title fight

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH

Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park & Taurus (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Gino “El Intocable” Medin vs. Septimo Dragon (w/ Konnan)

THE DEBUT OF…

Erick Stevens

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Low Ki • Douglas James • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • Brian Pillman Jr. and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

