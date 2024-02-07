Giulia Reportedly Delaying WWE Start Date, NXT Vignette Not Related To Her

Giulia has been reported as heading to WWE, but a new report says her arrival will be delayed. As previously noted, WWE has been interested in the STARDOM star and made an offer to her. The Wrestling Observer now reports that while Giulia is expected to join WWE, she is delaying her start to help Rossy Ogawa launch his new company.

As was noted earlier this week, Ogawa’s contract with Bushiroad was cancelled and he has announced his intention to start a new company. The Observer reports that Giulia will “be there to kick off the promotion for a while and get the promotion going” before she eventually heads to WWE. Giulia had reportedly given her word to Ogawa that she would help him out, and she is holding true to that.

In related news, there was speculation that the vignette that aired at NXT Vengeance Day and on this week’s NXT was for Giulia, but Fightful Select reports that is not the case. Sources in the company told Corey Brennan that the vignette, which features a variation on a Japanese parable about man having “three faces,” is not related to her. No word as of yet on who it is for.