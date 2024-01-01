– During a recent edition of the Steve & Captain Evil: The Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed what it was like working in WWE compared to WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Goldberg on working in WCW compared ot WWE: “The best way that I can describe is the WCW was run by the inmates. You got Kevin Nash, you got Scott Hall, you got Hulk Hogan, and on the other flipside of the coin you have the 800-pound gorilla whose name is Vince McMahon. As long as you go in to Vince and make sure every idea you have sounds like it came from his mouth, you’re good.”

On his time in WCW: “I had the time of my life in WCW, it was awesome, we were killing WWE, and it was like a small band of brothers against this big conglomerate. But a lot of those brothers were deceitful and villainous.”

Goldberg would eventually make the move to WWE after signing in 2003, debuting after WrestleMania 19.