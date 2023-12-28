Goldberg Credits Bobby Lashley With Idea To Involve His Son In Their Feud

In an interview with Steve & Captain Evil (via Fightful), Goldberg said that Bobby Lashley came up with the idea to involve Goldberg’s son Gage in their 2021 feud. The two had a match at Summerslam that year and Lashley ended up putting the Hurt Lock on Gage. This led to a later match at Crown Jewel.

Goldberg said: “I used to eat guys like Bobby Lashley when I was big. Now, I just let my son eat those people. The funny thing is…Bobby came in, I had a feud with somebody else at the time, but we were backstage and he comes in, and he gets along great with Gage. He asked if I would throw Gage into the fray. I was like, ‘I don’t know, let me ask Gage.’ Long story short, San Antonio, Gage’s football team was in the front row, Bobby was messing with me, and he gets in Gage’s face. Fast forward to Vegas, we had a pay-per-view, I’m getting beat up by Bobby Lashley and Gage jumps out of the stands, jumps in the middle of the ring, this was planned, and jumps on Bobby’s back, and Bobby proceeds to choke him out. He has to act like he’s choked out. I’m over in the corner, hurt, but I’m watching my son to make sure he’s doing everything correctly. He’s smiling! I started laughing, being proud of my son, I’m choking Gage, I’m behind him, I’m consoling him, but I’m literally choking him with his own shirt so he stops laughing. I was very proud of him. You have to take the fakeness serious.“