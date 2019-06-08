wrestling
WWE News: Goldberg Says He Let Fans Down at Super ShowDown, Riott Squad on Table For 3 Next Week
– Goldberg took to Twitter to comment on his match with Undertaker going off the rails at WWE Super ShowDown, saying he let his fans down. You can see the WWE Hall of Famer’s post below, which addresses the fact that he was knocked silly after a Tombstone by Taker went wrong, which led to botched Jackhammer and Tombstone reversal spots.
Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ….. hope ur happy
– The Riott Squad is set to appear on Table For 3 on the WWE Network after Raw on Monday. The synopsis is as follows:
Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan discuss squad goals, their chemistry and the friendship that was forged from their pairing as a team!
