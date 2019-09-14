Goldberg Says He Wants To See Cain Velasquez Join The WWE

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Bill Goldberg said that he would like to see former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez join the WWE at some point. Velasquez recently made the transition to pro wrestling and made his debut at AAA Triplemania. Here are highlights:

On if there was any tension with him and Matt Riddle: “Matt who?. I don’t even know who that is. I don’t answer questions about people who haven’t made it yet.”

On Cain Velasquez: “Cain’s doing great. I saw a little bit of the coverage from his match. Put it this way. Anyone in professional sports who was in that sport for a lifelong dream like myself played football was all I ever wanted to do, it’s a great alternative. The wrestling business offers a lot, it really does. And for guys who are high-level professional athletes to try and make the transition, especially with what Cain knows and what he’s done in the past it’s a perfect easy transition. I’m not going to say easy, but it’s easier than someone who’s never done anything like that before. I don’t know Cain but it’s nice to see a guy like that face adversity in one’s business and then find pleasure in another, and so as a human being I’m happier than hell for him.”

On if he’d face him in a match: “I’d still smash him in the ring. I’d wrestle Cain in the ring in two seconds. I’d wrestle anybody. But I’m just saying, he’s got a lot of potential. And it’s really cool. I look at Ken Shamrock, he was the first guy to make that transition and to be able to blend like, Pancrase and all the forms of MMA into wrestling. And there’s no one better to make that type of transition. You see fighters who have over the top characters and they’re perfect to make the transition. We welcome anybody because competition only makes you better.”

