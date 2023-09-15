Grayson Waller Says His Show Helps Talent Establish Both News and Relevancy

Appearing recently on After The Bell, Grayson Waller explained the value of The Grayson Waller Effect and how it contributes to WWE’s entertainment strategies (per Wrestling Inc). Waller cited events like Cody Rhodes’ revelation of Jey Uso moving to Raw as evidence of his show’s platforming ability within the fabric of the promotion. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On the progress of The Grayson Waller Effect: “When it first started it was kind of just a talk show, there was no real big thing behind it. But then over time, every time I have these big names and I think people are starting to see that I can make myself relevant again, being on this show.

On Rhodes using the show to reveal a significant announcement for the audience: “He thought this was the perfect platform to go out and give his big news, and that’s what I am now. I’m this platform for people to either make themselves relevant again, or get their news out there and I’m happy to let that happen.”