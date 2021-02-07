wrestling / News
Greg Hamilton Gets Engaged (Video)
WWE announcer Greg Hamilton is set to get hitched, as he announced on Twitter. The Smackdown announcer posted to his social media account to reveal that he proposed to girlfriend Ariana Thompson, who said yes.
WWE announcer Greg Hamilton is set to get hitched, as he announced on Twitter. The Smackdown announcer posted to his social media account to reveal that he proposed to girlfriend Ariana Thompson, who said yes. The WWE on FOX Twitter account shared the video with congratulations.
Hamilton noted last month when revealing that he had missed Smackdown because Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 that he was proposing to her soon. ON behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
Congratulations to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown ring announcer @GregHamiltonWWE on his engagement to long-time girlfriend Ariana Thompson. pic.twitter.com/bL2dr6WysH
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 7, 2021
Congratulations to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown ring announcer @GregHamiltonWWE on his engagement to long-time girlfriend Ariana Thompson. pic.twitter.com/bL2dr6WysH
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Deonna Purrazzo Responds to Rumors on Steve Cutler Getting Released From WWE, Denies Cutler Was at Work After Testing Positive for COVID
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02.06.21 – Big E Says He Will Main Event WrestleMania 2022, Paul Heyman Gives Adam Pearce an Ultimatum, and More!
- Konnan Believes More Intergender Wrestling Will Happen, Compares It to Lucha Libre
- Jim Ross On The Nation Of Domination, Ron Simmons’ Chemistry With The Rock, Simmons Shooting On Ahmed Johnson