Griff Garrison Files Trademark on Ring Name With USPTO

– Heel By Nature.com reports that AEW wrestler Griff Garrison (aka Garrett Griffith) filed a trademark application for his ring name earlier this week. Garrison filed the trademark application on May 25 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

The report notes that Griff Garrison utilized the services of attorney Michael E. Dockins for filing the application. Additionally, it was filed for merchandise and entertainment services. Here’s a description for the USPTO filing:

International Class 025: Hats; Socks; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Garrison currently teams with Brian Pillman Jr. as part of the team the Varsity Blondes in AEW.