Griff Garrison On How Brodie Lee & John Silver Helped Him Get Over In AEW

Griff Garrison caught on early in AEW with a bit on Being the Elite asking exactly who he was, and the Varsity Blondes member discussed the skit in a new interview. Garrison spoke with Lucha Libre Online for a new interview and discussed the “Who the f**k is Griff Garrison” line from on BTE, noting that it began with Sammy Guevara.

“Originally, I was approached by Sammy Guevara to do a skit for his blog, with him confusing me with Jungle Boy and that whole skit where Marko punched Jungle Boy because he thought it was me,” Garrison said (per Fightful and Luis Pulido). “Then, I think John Silver was around the corner and kind of saw us doing that blog and he approached me “Hey, me and Brodie have this idea. I am going to sit you on this chair and we going to, pretty much, pretend that you are Jungle Boy again and we will spin you on the chair and say “That’s not Jungle Boy, that’s Griff Garrison”. And then John Silver said “Who the F**k is Griff Garrison?!”, so I have John and Brodie to thank for that pick up line that got me over. That’s kind of how the story went, Sammy asked me to be on his and John overheard and saw what was going on and asked if I wanted to be on BTE, so I have them to thank for that.”