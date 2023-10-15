– As previously reported, former WWE NXT Superstars The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) are back on the indie wrestling scene after they recently declared themselves free agents. Additionally, Fightful reports that the team formerly known as The Dyad are trademarking their current ring names and their Grizzled Young Veterans team name.

According to the report, both men filed individual trademarks on their ring names of James Drake and Zack Gibson. Additionally, they reportedly filed individual trademarks on “GYV” and “Grizzled Young Veterans” on Friday, October 13. The trademark filing had the following description:

Mark For: ZACK GIBSON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a sports or a professional athlete; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. Mark For: JAMES DRAKE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. Mark For: GYV trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a sports or a professional athlete; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. Mark For: GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a sports or a professional athlete; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

The two wrestlers attempted to get their releases from WWE earlier this year. However, WWE refused their requests. They announced that they were now free agents over the weekend.