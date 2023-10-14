UPDATE: James Drake released a video earlier, announcing that The Grizzled Young Veterans are back and announcing their free agency and US takeover. They are also now accepting bookings. You can check out the video released by the team formerly known as The Dyad below.

James Drake said in the video, “If this is the big life, then we’re not looking to live it! We are sick of taking the safe option. We are sick of reading the same old boring scripts that go absolutely nowhere! And we are sick of dealing with knobheads that have wormed — *WORMED* — their way into this business!”

Meanwhile, Zack Gibson stated, “A very famous British wrestler told us when we arrived in the States that it was time to put our head down and start listening to orders if we wanted to succeed. He said he wanted us to have all the fun out of our system because there’s no pirates here! Well, I am sorry for anyone who had different expectations for us. I am sorry that we can’t be who you wanted us to be! Simply put, we are not politicians! It’s a pirate’s life for us!”

He continued by saying, “I am Liverpool’s number one, Zack Gibson! This is James Drake! Together, we are Grizzled Young Veterans! That felt good to say again! We have conquered all of Europe, and we are never going to stop! The boys are back!

Drake then stated, “And if you see the GYV coming: Grit! Your! Teeth!”

❌ No production crew.

❌ No spooky lighting.

❌ No contact lenses. Me @ZackGibsonGYV are proud 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀. We are the

𝗚𝗿𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗹𝗲𝗱. 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴. 𝗩𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀. pic.twitter.com/D9VeJo4WJw — 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@JamesDrakePro) October 14, 2023

ORIGINAL: Earlier this week, it was reported that The Dyad were about to become free agents with the expiration of their WWE contracts. Fightful Select has an update on The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler), aka The Grizzled Young Vets. According to the latest update, they are now free agents.

The two former NXT Superstars (aka James Drake and Zack Gibson) had asked for their releases earlier this year. However, WWE refused to grant them their release requests. During their time in WWE, they became NXT UK Tag Team Champions before the brand was folded.