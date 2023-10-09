The Dyad’s WWE Contracts Reportedly Expire This Weekend

Last month, it was believed that the Dyad had finished up their run in WWE after they stopped appearing on NXT. They will be gone soon, as their contracts expire this weekend. Specifically, they will be free agents after Saturday.

PWInsider reports that there are multiple companies in the US and Europe that will be interested, although the team reportedly plans to stay based in the US. They are currently still listed on WWE’s internal roster but that will change after the weekend.