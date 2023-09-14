wrestling / News

The Dyad Are Believed To Be ‘Gone’ From WWE

September 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Dyad WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Back in April, The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) requested their release from WWE, which they confirmed was denied. At the time, Reid (James Drake) noted that his contract expired on October 14. They appeared regularly on NXT since then, up to Tuesday’s episode. On that episode, Joe Gacy and Ava appeared alone and suggested the Dyad were no longer part of the Schism.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the Dyad are indeed gone from WWE, as their contracts were up. Wrestling Inc notes that a WWE source did not confirm the news, however.

