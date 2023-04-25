The Dyad Confirm WWE Has Denied Their Release Requests

The Dyad have confirmed that their requests for WWE releases have been denied. As was reported earlier this month, the NXT stars Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler had asked for their release. The two are currently part of the Schism faction in the brand.

Both men posted to Twitter on Monday to confirm that they had been denied their request for a release. Fowler wrote:

“Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd. On 15th Oct ’23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We’ll see you on the 16th!”

Reid added:

“As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release. I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I’ll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I’m excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents.”

