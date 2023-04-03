The Dyad Ask For Their Release From WWE NXT

Fightful Select reports that NXT tag team The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) have asked for their release from WWE. The two are currently involved with the Schism, a group also including Joe Gacy and Ava Raine. They previously wrestled in NXT and NXT UK as the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

It is believed they will announce their request soon. It’s unknown why they want to leave at this time.

It was noted that generally with wresters on visas, there is a non-compete with requested releases, then a grace period that they would be able to work in the US. The team have been wrestling over a decade and it’s believed they will be in demand in the US and UK independent scenes.