Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.28.22  

Dynamite

Date: September 28, 2022

Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We continue the road to Full Gear and that means we need to start laying the groundwork. Before we get there though, World Champion Jon Moxley has a title match coming up in about three weeks against Hangman Page. That should make for some good weeks of build so let’s get to it.

Here is the Jericho Appreciation Society (all in purple), plus Luigi Primo, who has made some NEW YORK PIZZA for….well no one here because this place is full of losers. Anna Jay says no one gets pizza and it’s all about Jericho. She threatens to choke everyone out but seems to get a bit shaken by the WE WANT PIZZA chants. Jericho gets the mic and says he is now the most watched and viewed Ring Of Honor World Champion of all time.

Tonight he is ready to take out Bandido, who no one saw as Ring Of Honor Champion because no one knows what Ring Of Honor is. Jericho even has a present for Daniel Garcia, in the form of a purple Gilligan hat. That’s too far for Garcia, who drops Primo and says this is all too much. Garcia thinks it is time for….and Jericho covers the mic, saying Garcia needs to think about this.

Cue Bryan Danielson to say that it’s time for Garcia to make up his mind, with Jericho saying Garcia is with him. Garcia gets in Jericho’s face and says he can make up his own mind. He asks about thing that would entertain Jericho, like making pizza….or teaming with Danielson against Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Matt Menard has had it and says he wants to fight Garcia or maybe punch Danielson. That’s cool with Danielson, who is ready to do the match right now. This was a rough segment, as it was a bit too over the top, even by Jericho standards. Also, Garcia continues to be pretty weak on the mic.

Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Menard

William Regal is on commentary and continues flirting with Excalibur (calling him a Rice Krispie Treat who can snap, crackle and pop him anytime). Danielson kicks him into the corner to start but Menard gets in a cheap shot and knocks him outside as we take a break. Back with Danielson getting caught by a distraction from Angelo Parker, allowing Menard to grab a German suplex. Cue Claudio Castagnoli to pick up Parker and carry him to the back like a bag of light groceries. The running knee sets up the LeBell Lock to make Menard tap at 8:44.

Rating: C. This was exactly what you would expect from Danielson vs. Menard and that isn’t a bad way to go. Sometimes you need to let Danielson get in there with someone he can mow down without much effort. At the same time you have Castagnoli doing some ridiculous power display for some fun and this worked just fine.

Video on Juice Robinson beating Jon Moxley in New Japan.

Video on MJF.

Here is Wheeler Yuta instead of the scheduled MJF. He didn’t like MJF hitting Tony Schiavone, who has done more for AEW than MJF could ever do. Yuta calls MJF out right now but says MJF is going to hide behind people instead. After mocking MJF’s cheap heat, Yuta calls him out again and this time MJF comes out, in a New York Mets jersey.

MJF rips on Schiavone and Philadelphia before saying Yuta is one of the best wrestlers in the world today. Then Yuta made the mistake of trying to talk with him last week and Daddy had to put him in timeout. Yuta has as much charisma as Joe Frazier AND HE’S DEAD. MJF mocks the Phillies and says he doesn’t care because he makes more money than anyone in this bum town.

Yuta comes up the ramp but the Gunn Club comes out to stand guard. MJF says he’ll fight Yuta next week in Washington DC and no, Philadelphia doesn’t deserve to hear his catchphrase. The Gunns do it instead. This really didn’t work as Yuta isn’t great on the mic and MJF is starting to get a bit repetitive instead of hitting the great lines. Then again, what is he supposed to insult about someone like Yuta? He’s a talented guy, but Yuta is pretty dull and that doesn’t give MJF much to riff on.

Video on Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal next week.

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

Non-title and Robinson jumps Moxley on the floor to send him into the barricade before the bell. Moxley fights back and sends Robinson into the barricade as MJF is watching from a sky box (where he is not pleased). Back in and they slug it out some more until Moxley gets backdropped to the floor.

We take a break and come back with Moxley running him over and grabbing the ankle lock. That’s broken up with a grab of the rope so Moxley hammers away in the corner. Robinson sends him into a buckle though and Pulp Friction (jumping Unprettier) gets two. Moxley is back up with a Regal knee and a bunch of stomps. The cross armbreaker makes Robinson tap at 10:32.

Rating: C+. They didn’t go that far here and they didn’t really need to. This wasn’t supposed to be some major match or showdown for Moxley but they did bring in someone he has some history with and that works fine. Also, they let us know what that story was without trying to make it seem like some huge deal. Good use of Moxley here and Robinson has some name value.

Post match Hangman Page comes out for a staredown with (the bleeding) Moxley. MJF interrupts them from the sky box though and suggests that he’ll cash in his chip after their October 18 title match. Then Wheeler Yuta pops up behind him and the beating is on.

Video on Bandido, who faces Chris Jericho tonight.

Video on Saraya debuting last week.

Here is Saraya for a chat. She says she is the revolution and this is her house but she’s ignoring the time cues because she’s not leaving until she’s ready. Saraya wants the women’s division out here so we get Toni Storm and a few others, only to have Britt Baker and company cut them off. Britt makes fun of how to pronounce Saraya’s name but Saraya says Baker’s name rhymes with s***.

Britt brings up Storm being ready to lose to Serena Deeb so let’s get her out here for the (scheduled) title match right now. Saraya says hang on a second (egads) because she now has a boss that listens to her (I think that might have been a shot at WWE) so this is a lumberjack match. This was ROUGH as Saraya seemed lost at times and the whole thing felt off. Maybe she’s just rusty, but this wasn’t exactly working.

Interim Women’s Title: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

Storm is defending and Saraya is on commentary. Deeb works on the arm to start but Storm is right back with some shots to the head. Storm is sent outside in a heap though and it’s a big shouting match with the lumberjacks as we take an early break. Back with Storm getting two off a high crossbody but Deeb pulls her into a leglock.

With that broken up, Hayter trips her to the mat. Hayter gets chased to the back by Willow Nightingale, leaving Deeb to grab the Serenity Lock. With that broken up, Storm backdrops her and hits another high crossbody, only to have Deeb roll through into a half crab. Storm gets out again and hits Storm Zero for two in a surprising near fall. Deeb goes up top where Storm catches her with a super piledriver for the pin at 11:17.

Rating: C. Deeb is still someone who can put on a good match with just about anyone and Storm can do something solid when she has the right situation. This time though there was a bit too much going on and there was no reason for this to be a lumberjack match. It’s ok to not add in something else to everything and that was the case here.

The Acclaimed have an open challenge for a title match on Rampage. Keith Lee comes in to get in Billy Gunn’s face and a challenge seems to be issued.

Private Party yell at Butcher and Blade. Jose the assistant tells Private Party to get it together or get fired. Matt Hardy comes in to tell Private Party to quit and get out of their deal, because he’ll be waiting for them.

Ricky Starks vs. Eli Isom

Spear and Roshambo finish Isom at 48 seconds.

Video on Luchasaurus/Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

Bandido is challenging. They shake hands and Bandido flips him off, earning a shot to the face. Bandido sends him outside and hits the big flip dive, albeit possibly banging up his leg. We take a break and come back with Bandido hitting a VERY long delayed vertical suplex but needing some time to get up as well.

A frog splash (with Eddie dance) gets two but Jericho is back with a Codebreaker. Back up and they fight to the apron with Bandido hitting a hurricanrana to the floor. We take a break and come back with Bandido hitting a springboard sunset bomb for two, followed by a crucifix bomb for the same.

The X Knee is loaded up but Jericho reverses into the Walls. That’s broken up with a rope grab and Bandido catches him with a kick to the head on top. The X Knee and 21 Plex get two so Jericho messes with the mask. That’s enough to set up the Liontamer for the tap at 18:21 to retain the title.

Rating: B. This took some time to get going and they got going by the end. Aside from the mask twisting setting up the finish being almost a requirement around here, it did feel like a big main event. I would assume that the only reason Bandido isn’t signed to AEW or WWE is that he doesn’t want to be, as the guy is pretty awesome just about every time he’s in the ring. Good start for Jericho’s title reign against an exciting opponent.

Post match Jericho says he’s coming for every former Ring Of Honor Champion and he’ll start with Bryan Danielson on October 12. Then he kicks ring announcer Bobby Cruise low and gives him the Judas Effect to end the show.

Results

Bryan Danielson b. Matt Menard – LeBell Lock

Jon Moxley b. Juice Robinson – Cross armbreaker

Toni Storm b. Serena Deeb – Super piledriver

Ricky Starks b. Eli Isom – Roshambo

Chris Jericho b. Bandido – Liontamer

