Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 3.5.25  

Evolve

Date: March 5, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenburg, Robert Stone

So here we have the debut of a new weekly series and I’m not quite sure what to expect. The show is kind of a souped up version of NXT LVL Up, though this one seems likely to have more storylines and character development rather than just match after match after match. That could be a good thing to see so let’s get to it.

Shawn Michaels joins NXT GM Ava to address the roster. They are here to show the world that wrestling evolves and for one night only, he is here to make the matches. We go over the card and with that out of the way, we’re ready to go.

Kali Armstrong/Dani Palmer vs. Carlee Bright/Kendal Grey

Grey and Bright are really athletic and regular friends, but they don’t have a ton of success. Commentary points out that Armstrong and Palmer don’t have much in common but they are both former NCAA athletes. Armstrong powers Grey into the back to start and puts her on top for a pat to the head.

Palmer tags herself in, which doesn’t work well for Armstrong, even as Grey works on Palmer’s arm. It’s off to bright, who gets armbarred down but she comes out with a headscissors. A basement crossbody gives Palmer two as we get some mini bio graphics in the corner for a very nice touch. Bright is back up with a headscissors so Armstrong tags herself back in, where she is armbarred down as well.

Armstrong reverses into an armbar of her own and cranks away until Bright dropkicks her way out. For some reason Grey doesn’t want to tag in before coming in and working on her own armbar. Bright comes back in for ANOTHER armbar as this is somehow less interesting than it sounds. Armstrong powers out and yells into the camera about how she’s going to win the first match on the show.

We take a break and come back with Palmer coming in but having her standing moonsault hitting raised knees. Grey comes back in and starts cleaning house, only for Armstrong to hit a running powerslam for two. Armstrong gets superplexed but Grey stays down, allowing Palmer to hit a heck of a frog splash for two, with Bright making what looked to be a late save (though Grey kicked out in time on her own).

Palmer’s Sliced Bread is broken up and Grey hits a hard spear for two, with Armstrong making the save this time. With everyone else on the floor, Palmer goes up for a corkscrew dive but hits Armstrong by mistake. Back in and Grey cross armbreakers Palmer for the win at 12:10.

Rating: C. This was WAY longer than it needed to be given the amount of armbars in there. On top of that, they were playing up the idea that Bright and Grey didn’t know each other very well, which is weird as they were friends and partners for a long time in LVL Up. Palmer got to show her athleticism and Armstrong had some good charisma, but the match just wasn’t that interesting and that’s a problem.

Post match Bright is winded but she’s excited. Grey is a bit less enthused and she wants to be remembered for dominating the division. The team’s future might not be so strong.

We look back at the original Evolve, including names such as Cody Rhodes, Gunther (well, Walter at the time), Drew McIntyre and many, many more.

We meet Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, who will be in tonight’s main event. Baylor and Smokes are apparently known as Swipe Right and they are ready to win in their first match. Smokes is more interested in the women outside the ring and is told to focus a bit more. This is already more character development than we got in several months of LVL Up.

Luca Crusifino and It’s Gal are in the VIP section.

Sean Legacy, Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel (the other half of the main event)

Keanu Carver grew up without a father and he learned to fight as a result. He’ll fight anyone he has to in order to move forward.

Trill London is from New York and likes to be different, from how he looks to how he acts.

Keanu Carver vs. Trill London

London used to play for the Miami Dolphins and was influenced by Jeff Hardy. Carver runs him over to start and sends him flying with a fall away slam. A Pounce sends London flying and a Sky High finishes him at 1:39. Total squash.

Luca Crusifino is here as a representative of the D’Angelo Family and he runs things on Evolve. These young stars are good, but they haven’t faced a heavy hitter like him.

We meet some more names who will be debuting soon, some of which were regulars on LVL Up.

Sean Legacy/Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel vs. Jackson Drake/Brad Baylor/Ricky Stokes

The fans tell Swipe Right to SWIPE LEFT, which I guess counts as a burn. Smokes (thankfully with his initials on his tights) takes Jones down to start and it’s off to Legacy, who gives Drake a release gordbuster. A standing moonsault gives Legacy two and it’s off to Cartwheel for an anklescissors into a dropkick.

Everything breaks down and we get the six way showdown before Jones gets to clean house. A clothesline puts him on the floor though and Baylor hits another back inside. The chinlock goes on for a bit before Drake’s fisherman’s suplex gets two. Jones finally dives over for the tag to Cartwheel and the pace picks way up. Cartwheel sweeps the leg and hits a slingshot elbow, followed by a triple dive to take the villains out.

We take a break and come back with Drake hitting a heck of a gutbuster for two on Cartwheel. Swipe Right double suplexes Cartwheel for two and the chinlock goes on again. An assisted neckbreaker gets two more on Cartwheel but he tornado DDTs his way out of trouble. The diving tag brings in Legacy to clean house, including the AJ Styles moonsault reverse DDT on Drake. Back up and Drake hits a running knee to the head but Jones makes a save.

Jones grabs a flipping neckbreaker (Decaffinator) on Drake and a Froggy Bow gets two as Baylor makes the save. Baylor gives Legacy a spinning double butterfly suplex but Cartwheel is back with a crucifix driver. Smokes double stomps Cartwheel but Legacy is back in with a springboard double dropkick. A torture rack flipped into a swinging neckbreaker (or something close, though it’s called the Shambles) gives Legacy the pin on Baylor at 11:58.

Rating: B-. This was described as a showcase match for the ID Program (which they never actually explained) and it worked out pretty well. You had a bunch of people getting some ring time and it was nice to see them getting more than a minute or two each. It’s not a great match or anything, but it did just fine all things considered, with Legacy and Drake standing out a bit more than the others.

Post match Kali Armstrong comes out yelling about how she didn’t lose and needs her match.

Shawn Michaels puts the show in Ava’s hands and she has ideas for next week.

Results

Kendal Grey/Carlee Bright b. Kali Armstrong/Dani Palmer – Cross armbreaker to Palmer

Keanu Carver b. Trill London – Sky High

Sean Legacy/Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel b. Ricky Smokes/Brad Baylor/Jackson Drake – Shambles to Baylor

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.